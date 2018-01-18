2018/01/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 18, 2018

— railroad help for confused deaf passengers

Even with these digital displays that tell

passengers of the next railroad stops, there

are always confused passengers. Confused

deaf passengers could be helped by a new

idea. See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/communications-assistance-in-railroads/

— hate crime and the deaf

Do deaf people report a hate crime? No, according to

a deaf activist in a speech he gave in Indiana!

— deaf father wins custody of triplets

A hearing surrogate mother gave birth to triplets.

She then accused the deaf man of being an unfit

father, and sued to gain custody. This case

was complicated because the surrogate mother

lived in California and the deaf father lived

in Georgia – two different sets of state laws

regarding surrogate babies. The father won

the lower court case and also in the appeals

court. The Supreme Court refused to listen

to this case.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf officer in CIA

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/14/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

more information at:

http://deafdigest.com/masters-degree-deaf-counseling-western-oregon-university/