2018/01/18

— railroad help for confused deaf passengers
Even with these digital displays that tell
passengers of the next railroad stops, there
are always confused passengers. Confused
deaf passengers could be helped by a new
idea. See the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/communications-assistance-in-railroads/
— hate crime and the deaf
Do deaf people report a hate crime? No, according to
a deaf activist in a speech he gave in Indiana!
— deaf father wins custody of triplets
A hearing surrogate mother gave birth to triplets.
She then accused the deaf man of being an unfit
father, and sued to gain custody. This case
was complicated because the surrogate mother
lived in California and the deaf father lived
in Georgia – two different sets of state laws
regarding surrogate babies. The father won
the lower court case and also in the appeals
court. The Supreme Court refused to listen
to this case.
