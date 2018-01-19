2018/01/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 19, 2018
— deaf construction worker mentioned in town vs state lawsuit
Oroville, CA, a small town, filed a lawsuit against the state
over poorly constructed dam that broke loose in 2013. While
the deaf construction worker was not part of the lawsuit,
it was mentioned that one of his job duties was to “listen”
for sounds inside the dam concrete to see if the job was
good or bad! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/joke-listening/
— NAD seeks deaf employees in fast oil change shops
The NAD wants to get in touch with deaf employees
at fast oil change shops. If you know of any,
please email Marc Charmatz at marc.charmatz@nad.org
— Amazon wants to be good to the deaf
Amazon! Many people love it; many people hate it.
What about the deaf? Amazon said it is planning
to establish a business called Silent Delivery
Stations in Great Britain. Deaf people would be
hired to deliver Amazon packages. The story
did not mention if this idea will spread to
USA.
