2018/01/19

— deaf construction worker mentioned in town vs state lawsuit

Oroville, CA, a small town, filed a lawsuit against the state

over poorly constructed dam that broke loose in 2013. While

the deaf construction worker was not part of the lawsuit,

it was mentioned that one of his job duties was to “listen”

for sounds inside the dam concrete to see if the job was

— NAD seeks deaf employees in fast oil change shops

The NAD wants to get in touch with deaf employees

at fast oil change shops. If you know of any,

please email Marc Charmatz at marc.charmatz@nad.org

— Amazon wants to be good to the deaf

Amazon! Many people love it; many people hate it.

What about the deaf? Amazon said it is planning

to establish a business called Silent Delivery

Stations in Great Britain. Deaf people would be

hired to deliver Amazon packages. The story

did not mention if this idea will spread to

USA.

