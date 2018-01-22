2018/01/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 22, 2018

— the magic black ring

In the MIT lab, there is a black ring design. It is

supposed to help the deaf by converting text into

voice to help the hearing understand what the

deaf person is trying to communicate. That black

ring has a hidden button that scans the text,

hence The Magic Black Ring! It is not known,

however if the ring can do the reverse – voice

to text? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/magic-black-ring/

— a Marlee Matlin twist

Marlee Matlin is appearing in the TV series Quantico,

but with a twist. She plays a late-deafened, ex-FBI

agent. The character “became” deaf because of an

explosion. Well, Marlee said years ago that a

good actress is supposed to play any role – even

a late-deafened role (for an actress who has been

deaf all her real life).

— Star Wars still discriminate against deaf

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that a deaf

teenager wanted to watch Star Wars that was

advertised as captioned in Great Britain and

was frustrated when the manager would not

turn on the captions. It is happening

again when a deaf man with CI wanted to use

a CI-compatible headphone, but was only

given a regular headphone. The showing

just happened to be advertised as

captioned – and this man also requested

the captions to be turned on. Yes,

the manager refused! Star Wars hate

the deaf?

