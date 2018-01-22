2018/01/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 22, 2018
— the magic black ring
In the MIT lab, there is a black ring design. It is
supposed to help the deaf by converting text into
voice to help the hearing understand what the
deaf person is trying to communicate. That black
ring has a hidden button that scans the text,
hence The Magic Black Ring! It is not known,
however if the ring can do the reverse – voice
to text? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/magic-black-ring/
— a Marlee Matlin twist
Marlee Matlin is appearing in the TV series Quantico,
but with a twist. She plays a late-deafened, ex-FBI
agent. The character “became” deaf because of an
explosion. Well, Marlee said years ago that a
good actress is supposed to play any role – even
a late-deafened role (for an actress who has been
deaf all her real life).
— Star Wars still discriminate against deaf
DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that a deaf
teenager wanted to watch Star Wars that was
advertised as captioned in Great Britain and
was frustrated when the manager would not
turn on the captions. It is happening
again when a deaf man with CI wanted to use
a CI-compatible headphone, but was only
given a regular headphone. The showing
just happened to be advertised as
captioned – and this man also requested
the captions to be turned on. Yes,
the manager refused! Star Wars hate
the deaf?
