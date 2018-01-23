2018/01/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 23, 2018

— town hints interpreters not important as others

The Ocean View Police Department (Delaware) is aware

of a sizable number of deaf residents. They ranked

interpreters last on the list on how the police

could communicate with the deaf – they suggest

writing, lipreading, gesturing, signing and texting.

What about interpreters? The town said “only if

available” hinting as if interpreters are not as

important! Rather surprising. And disappointing.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/interpreters-now/

— captions more valuable to hearing

The hearing world is discovering that captions,

originally for the deaf, is getting more

valuable. Captions are used by corporations,

hearing schools, musical concerts, big

sporting events, and even the Facebook.

In other words ADA is helping the hearing!

— the deaf and the aquarium

People love visiting the aquariums to watch

the fishes moving around in the tanks. The

Resorts World Sentosa, a vacation resort,

has a huge aquarium. One of the people

responsible for keeping the aquarium clean

and healthy for the fish is Kenneth Chin.

He is deaf and his job title is simple –

aquarist.

