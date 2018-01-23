2018/01/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 23, 2018
— town hints interpreters not important as others
The Ocean View Police Department (Delaware) is aware
of a sizable number of deaf residents. They ranked
interpreters last on the list on how the police
could communicate with the deaf – they suggest
writing, lipreading, gesturing, signing and texting.
What about interpreters? The town said “only if
available” hinting as if interpreters are not as
important! Rather surprising. And disappointing.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/interpreters-now/
— captions more valuable to hearing
The hearing world is discovering that captions,
originally for the deaf, is getting more
valuable. Captions are used by corporations,
hearing schools, musical concerts, big
sporting events, and even the Facebook.
In other words ADA is helping the hearing!
— the deaf and the aquarium
People love visiting the aquariums to watch
the fishes moving around in the tanks. The
Resorts World Sentosa, a vacation resort,
has a huge aquarium. One of the people
responsible for keeping the aquarium clean
and healthy for the fish is Kenneth Chin.
He is deaf and his job title is simple –
aquarist.
