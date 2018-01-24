2018/01/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 24, 2018

— can or can’t find deaf actors

A newspaper said that 95 percent of disabled characters

are played by non-disabled. This newspaper also said

there are many qualified actors with disabilities can

could play these disabled roles. This also means the

deaf. When casting directors say they cannot find

deaf actors, are they telling the truth or not really

looking hard enough? A picture is at:

— our sign languages

A deaf activist said there are approximately 300

sign languages used by the deaf all over the

world. Just 300? Or is the count higher?

In Sofia, Bulgaria deaf people live close to

each other in separate neighborhoods.

And each neighborhood has its own sign

language that is different from other

(nearby) neighborhoods!

— difficult to get open captioned films

Why is it so difficult to find a theater that

shows open captioned films? Many reasons –

theaters often limit what open captions they

can show; theaters require a minimum number of

tickets (among hearing) that are willing to

watch open captions; showing open captioned

films at difficult hours (early in the morning

or late at night) and so on. What about

captioning devices? Heavy to use, and batteries

often die. And even if a theater is willing

to show open captioned movies, deaf movie-goers

often have to travel long distances to show up.

