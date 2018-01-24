2018/01/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 24, 2018
— can or can’t find deaf actors
A newspaper said that 95 percent of disabled characters
are played by non-disabled. This newspaper also said
there are many qualified actors with disabilities can
could play these disabled roles. This also means the
deaf. When casting directors say they cannot find
deaf actors, are they telling the truth or not really
looking hard enough? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/cannot-find-actor/
— our sign languages
A deaf activist said there are approximately 300
sign languages used by the deaf all over the
world. Just 300? Or is the count higher?
In Sofia, Bulgaria deaf people live close to
each other in separate neighborhoods.
And each neighborhood has its own sign
language that is different from other
(nearby) neighborhoods!
— difficult to get open captioned films
Why is it so difficult to find a theater that
shows open captioned films? Many reasons –
theaters often limit what open captions they
can show; theaters require a minimum number of
tickets (among hearing) that are willing to
watch open captions; showing open captioned
films at difficult hours (early in the morning
or late at night) and so on. What about
captioning devices? Heavy to use, and batteries
often die. And even if a theater is willing
to show open captioned movies, deaf movie-goers
often have to travel long distances to show up.
