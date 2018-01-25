2018/01/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 25, 2018
— deaf employment, true or not true
The report “Deaf People and Employment in the United States”
said that 47 percent of deaf people are unemployed as
compared to 23 percent of hearing people. True or not
true? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/famous-poster/
— college forgets its rich deaf heritage
In the past (during the seventies) Delgado Community
College in New Orleans was one of the first junior
colleges in USA to give the deaf these educational
opportunities. It paved the way for other 2-year
colleges to do the same. Sad to say, this college
is being sued by deaf students for not providing
interpreters and not for accommodating their needs.
So sad to neglect its deaf heritage.
— the deaf and esports
esports is hot nowadays; video players are talking
about it, and even people involved with pro sports
have taken strong interest in it. Is esports being
deaf-friendly? A deaf person, heavily involved with
video games, hinted that esports has a long way to
go in being deaf-friendly.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— appearancs for interpreters
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
01/21/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
more information at:
http://deafdigest.com/masters-degree-deaf-counseling-western-oregon-university/