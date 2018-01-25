2018/01/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 25, 2018

— deaf employment, true or not true

The report “Deaf People and Employment in the United States”

said that 47 percent of deaf people are unemployed as

compared to 23 percent of hearing people. True or not

— college forgets its rich deaf heritage

In the past (during the seventies) Delgado Community

College in New Orleans was one of the first junior

colleges in USA to give the deaf these educational

opportunities. It paved the way for other 2-year

colleges to do the same. Sad to say, this college

is being sued by deaf students for not providing

interpreters and not for accommodating their needs.

So sad to neglect its deaf heritage.

— the deaf and esports

esports is hot nowadays; video players are talking

about it, and even people involved with pro sports

have taken strong interest in it. Is esports being

deaf-friendly? A deaf person, heavily involved with

video games, hinted that esports has a long way to

go in being deaf-friendly.

