2018/01/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 26, 2018
— headphone but no ASL
It is shocking. The Cleveland City council turned down
a deaf man’s request for an interpreter during council
meetings. They felt this deaf person “can” hear well
enough with headphones and had no need for ASL
interpreter! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/headphone-but-no-asl/
— critic says deaf characters impossible to dress up
A comic book critic said that deaf characters are
impossible to dress up to make them look deaf.
He was referring to Man-Bat, a Batman villain,
a bat zoologist looking for a bat sonar that would
cure his deafness. Impossible to dress up?
What about hearing aids? What about CI’s?
— four Wisconsin cities stop TV proceedings
These cities in Wisconsin – Appleton, Neenah, Menasha
and Fox Crossing are no longer televising its
council proceedings. Same story – these proceedings
have not been captioned. Will they caption and
then put back these proceedings on TV in the near
future? Hope so.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— artist fame for nothing
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
01/21/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/