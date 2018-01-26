2018/01/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 26, 2018

— headphone but no ASL

It is shocking. The Cleveland City council turned down

a deaf man’s request for an interpreter during council

meetings. They felt this deaf person “can” hear well

enough with headphones and had no need for ASL

interpreter! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/headphone-but-no-asl/

— critic says deaf characters impossible to dress up

A comic book critic said that deaf characters are

impossible to dress up to make them look deaf.

He was referring to Man-Bat, a Batman villain,

a bat zoologist looking for a bat sonar that would

cure his deafness. Impossible to dress up?

What about hearing aids? What about CI’s?

— four Wisconsin cities stop TV proceedings

These cities in Wisconsin – Appleton, Neenah, Menasha

and Fox Crossing are no longer televising its

council proceedings. Same story – these proceedings

have not been captioned. Will they caption and

then put back these proceedings on TV in the near

future? Hope so.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— artist fame for nothing

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/21/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/