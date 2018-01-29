2018/01/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 29, 2018

— impossible scene by a deaf actress

Shoshannah Stern, who is deaf, has a number of acting

roles in movies and TV. During one scene she had to

float on her back in the pool with her eyes closed.

Everyone knew she was deaf – but when the director

shouted “action” she was the last to know about it!

If her eyes were open she could tell when the

director asked for action, but it was impossible

with her eyes closed. It took a lot of time to make

compromises with the scene which involved the director,

the interpreter, the camera man, fellow actors

and Shoshonnah. It finally worked. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/asl-deaf-actress-shoshonnah-stern/

— university worries about web accessibility

George Washington University said four university

departments are involved in a task force to make

sure their web sites are accessible. The reason

why 100 percent accessibility is difficult, if

not impossible is because technology is always

being updated and web content changing all the

time. It affects tab navigation, video captioning

and photo captions. Some changes are easy to

update; other changes take a lot of time to fix.

— toughest job in serving the deaf

What is the toughest job serving the deaf?

Many may think teaching the deaf in a classroom

is a tough job – but some said captioners have

the toughest job! Captioners don’t like to

make mistakes and it puts a lot of pressure

on them to try to be perfect all the time.

