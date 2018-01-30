2018/01/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 30, 2018
— nation’s #1 ASL interpreter
The nation’s #1 ASL interpreter is Julie Mertz.
Her job title is FIUS, which spelled out in full
is First Interpreter of the United States. This
means she is the President’s ASL interpreter.
Glamorous job in a glamorous setting? Well,
she said:
The White House is not necessarily your typical
job, as I sometimes work long hours, sometimes
hours change at the last minute and my
family has been extremely supportive of me!
She has interpreted for Obama and the current
President.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/first-interpreter-of-the-united-states/
— Deaf in First Dates TV program
The First Dates TV program is popular in the United
Kingdom. For the first time in program history,
a segment will involve a deaf man. There are many
reality TV programs in USA – but deaf participants?
Why not!
– deaf tourists without interpreters
At the New York Times Travel Show that took place
last week, there was a discussion about giving
accommodations, meaning interpreters, for deaf
tourists. Two comments stood out:
#1 comment
tour guides either refused to provide interpreters or wanted to
charge deaf tourists additional fees for interpreting services
#2 comment
there has no great demand for services for deaf travelers
