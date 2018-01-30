2018/01/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 30, 2018

— nation’s #1 ASL interpreter

The nation’s #1 ASL interpreter is Julie Mertz.

Her job title is FIUS, which spelled out in full

is First Interpreter of the United States. This

means she is the President’s ASL interpreter.

Glamorous job in a glamorous setting? Well,

she said:

The White House is not necessarily your typical

job, as I sometimes work long hours, sometimes

hours change at the last minute and my

family has been extremely supportive of me!

She has interpreted for Obama and the current

President.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/first-interpreter-of-the-united-states/

— Deaf in First Dates TV program

The First Dates TV program is popular in the United

Kingdom. For the first time in program history,

a segment will involve a deaf man. There are many

reality TV programs in USA – but deaf participants?

Why not!

– deaf tourists without interpreters

At the New York Times Travel Show that took place

last week, there was a discussion about giving

accommodations, meaning interpreters, for deaf

tourists. Two comments stood out:

#1 comment

tour guides either refused to provide interpreters or wanted to

charge deaf tourists additional fees for interpreting services

#2 comment

there has no great demand for services for deaf travelers

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— open captioned movies difficulties

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/28/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

more information at:

http://deafdigest.com/masters-degree-deaf-counseling-western-oregon-university/