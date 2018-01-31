2018/01/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 31, 2018

— a comment by a deaf advocate in newspaper interview

A newspaper reporter was interviewing a deaf advocate.

The first question was:

What would you like the hearing to understand about being deaf?

The immediate response was this:

First and foremost, deaf people can do anything but hear. We are

truck drivers, doctors, dentists, lawyers, teachers, businesses

owners, scientists, counselors – the list goes on.

This deaf advocate is correct. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-people-and-these-jobs/

— finally in Florida

Twice in recent months the Deaf Community of

Florida was burned by the appearance of fake

interpreters at public events. Fed up, the state

legislators have passed a bill, awaiting

signature of the governoer to require that only

certified ASL interpreters can do the job at

public events.

— busy being a deaf celebrity and as deaf public servant

Not too many celebrities also serve as public

servants. Deaf Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) is busy

making public appearances at events. But

when he is home in Santa Monica, CA, he

has another job – as deputy sheriff with the

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office. When

people ask him about his past Incredible Hulk

TV roles, he does not get tired of it!

