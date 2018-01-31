2018/01/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 31, 2018
— a comment by a deaf advocate in newspaper interview
A newspaper reporter was interviewing a deaf advocate.
The first question was:
What would you like the hearing to understand about being deaf?
The immediate response was this:
First and foremost, deaf people can do anything but hear. We are
truck drivers, doctors, dentists, lawyers, teachers, businesses
owners, scientists, counselors – the list goes on.
This deaf advocate is correct. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-people-and-these-jobs/
— finally in Florida
Twice in recent months the Deaf Community of
Florida was burned by the appearance of fake
interpreters at public events. Fed up, the state
legislators have passed a bill, awaiting
signature of the governoer to require that only
certified ASL interpreters can do the job at
public events.
— busy being a deaf celebrity and as deaf public servant
Not too many celebrities also serve as public
servants. Deaf Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) is busy
making public appearances at events. But
when he is home in Santa Monica, CA, he
has another job – as deputy sheriff with the
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office. When
people ask him about his past Incredible Hulk
TV roles, he does not get tired of it!
