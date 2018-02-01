2018/02/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 1, 2018
— anti-deaf not a crime in Indiana
Anyone hating the deaf will not be charged
with a crime in Indiana. The legislators
decided not to make it a hate-crime.
— three years for a picture
Sad to say there have been stories of abandoned
and lost deaf youngsters that cross borders between
India and Pakistan. The latest one involved a lost
deaf teenger from India that crossed walked into
Pakistan and was caught. It only takes a few
seconds to take a digital picture and have it
distributed. Yet for these officials in
Pakistan, it took them three years for a
picture! Apathy? Yes.
— disability and disabled in Hollywood
An advocate said that the Oscar voters love
movies about the disability, but not about
the disabled actors! Yes, Marlee Matlin was
an exception.
