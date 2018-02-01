2018/02/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 1, 2018

— anti-deaf not a crime in Indiana

Anyone hating the deaf will not be charged

with a crime in Indiana. The legislators

decided not to make it a hate-crime.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-hate/

— three years for a picture

Sad to say there have been stories of abandoned

and lost deaf youngsters that cross borders between

India and Pakistan. The latest one involved a lost

deaf teenger from India that crossed walked into

Pakistan and was caught. It only takes a few

seconds to take a digital picture and have it

distributed. Yet for these officials in

Pakistan, it took them three years for a

picture! Apathy? Yes.

— disability and disabled in Hollywood

An advocate said that the Oscar voters love

movies about the disability, but not about

the disabled actors! Yes, Marlee Matlin was

an exception.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— street performer was deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/28/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

more information at:

http://deafdigest.com/masters-degree-deaf-counseling-western-oregon-university/