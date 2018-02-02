2018/02/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 2, 2018
— many hearing people shocked deaf can drive cars
Many hearing people know the deaf can drive cars. Yet
many other hearing people are still shocked, thinking
deaf must hear in order to drive cars. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/shocked-that-deaf-can-drive/
— clients worry about price, not deaf contractors
Do hearing clients worry if deaf contractors come over
to do work for them? Said one deaf contractor:
When you give someone a good job at good price,
they don’t care about your deafness
— a clothing store mocks the deaf and gets away with it
In Great Britain, a clothing store mocked a deaf shopper.
She was upset and contacted the manufacturer. Much to
her anger and disappointment, the manufacturer supported
the store. Not sure why it happened!
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf fire chief
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
01/28/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/