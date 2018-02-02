2018/02/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 2, 2018

— many hearing people shocked deaf can drive cars

Many hearing people know the deaf can drive cars. Yet

many other hearing people are still shocked, thinking

deaf must hear in order to drive cars. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/shocked-that-deaf-can-drive/

— clients worry about price, not deaf contractors

Do hearing clients worry if deaf contractors come over

to do work for them? Said one deaf contractor:

When you give someone a good job at good price,

they don’t care about your deafness

— a clothing store mocks the deaf and gets away with it

In Great Britain, a clothing store mocked a deaf shopper.

She was upset and contacted the manufacturer. Much to

her anger and disappointment, the manufacturer supported

the store. Not sure why it happened!

