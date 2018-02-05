2018/02/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 5, 2018

— deaf attorney wins case in front of Supreme Court justice

Two weeks ago DeafDigest mentioned that deaf attorney John

Stanton was scheduled to argue a case in front of David

Souter, a past Supreme Court justice who is retired but

continues to sit on cases in appelate court. It was

an immigration case where an illegal immigrant was

ordered deported but filed a lawsuit to block it.

Said John:

I’m the first deaf lawyer to argue a case in front of a

Supreme Court justice and win

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/supreme-court-justice-listening-to-deaf-attorney/

— a deaf commercial in the Super Bowl

All major corporations save their best TV ads for the

Super Bowl. And almost every year there is a deaf-related

ad. There was one – Millicent Simmonds, a deaf child

actress playing the role as a hearing family’s deaf

child in the movie – A Quiet Place, a horror film.

— triple Sign Language

A new play – Salonica – is being featured

at Fringe Festivals in New Zealand. This play

is unusual in that actors will be signing

out in three different sign languages – Serbian

Sign Lanaguage, British Sign Language and

New Zealand Sign Language. Not exactly

sure how it works out especially when it

comes to a fourth language – English, as

voiced by shadow hearing actors. And

why Serbian? Don’t know.

