2018/02/06

— a strange police-deaf incident

a 911 call told the police to come to the house of a deaf

person, who threatened to be in a danger to himself.

No one told the police that the person was deaf. Even

a family member, who entered the house to try to communicate

with the deaf person, never told the police of his deafness!

Luckily the police, one way or other, eventually found out

the person was deaf – and they were able to solve this

situation with no one getting hurt!

a picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/shouting-not-knowing-person-is-deaf/

— a possibility with Wikipedia

The Wikipedia is an on-line people’s encyclopedia.

Anyone can go into Wikipedia and write something

about anything. There is a real worry among Wikipedia

advocates that the Wikipedia management may remove

some articles. Brought up as an example was

Alexander Graham Bell, who won a patent for inventing

the telephone – but at the same time strongly opposed

to ASL. Scientists want to keep Bell because of the

telephone; ASL people may want to remove Bell because

of his opposition to sign language.

— fake-deafness in Nanakuli

Nanakuli is a town in Hawaii. Years ago tourists thought

everyone in Nanakuli were deaf! They were not deaf;

they could not offer tourists food and drink as part

of the Hawaiian tradition. The area was poor and the

natives were not able to get enough food to feed the

tourists, as they wanted to save the food for their

families. As a result they pretended to be deaf

so that tourists can’t ask them for food and drink.

The name – Nanakuli is divided into two meanings;

Nana means “look” and kuli means “deaf.”

