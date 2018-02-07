2018/02/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 7, 2018

— the deaf and the fast food touch screen

Touch screens are replacing notepad and for the deaf at

fast food restaurants. But if there is a touch screen

problem, such as accidentally ordering wrong food

or accidentally touching the pay icon twice, would

the hearing manager (that may have never met a deaf

person in his life) have communication problems?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/touchscreen-dream-or-nightmare/

— a comment by a past mainstreamed student

A past mainstreamed student said during a newspaper

interview:

I was a very expensive student being deaf; I had

to have a lot of services

We have heard this comment in the past – that it is

expensive to be deaf

— weight loss program in New York

A deaf man, formerly weighing 446 pounds is now down to

274 pounds thanks to a special weight loss program

offered by a New York service agency helping the deaf.

This is the first such weight loss program for the deaf

that DeafDigest editor has read about in years!

