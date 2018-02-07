2018/02/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 7, 2018
— the deaf and the fast food touch screen
Touch screens are replacing notepad and for the deaf at
fast food restaurants. But if there is a touch screen
problem, such as accidentally ordering wrong food
or accidentally touching the pay icon twice, would
the hearing manager (that may have never met a deaf
person in his life) have communication problems?
— a comment by a past mainstreamed student
A past mainstreamed student said during a newspaper
interview:
I was a very expensive student being deaf; I had
to have a lot of services
We have heard this comment in the past – that it is
expensive to be deaf
— weight loss program in New York
A deaf man, formerly weighing 446 pounds is now down to
274 pounds thanks to a special weight loss program
offered by a New York service agency helping the deaf.
This is the first such weight loss program for the deaf
that DeafDigest editor has read about in years!
