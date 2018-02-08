2018/02/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 8, 2018
— lip sync or fake lipreading
Is it a joke? There is a “Lip Sync” event at one university;
proceeds from that event will support deaf programs. For
years famous singers have been accused of fake-singing
through lip synching. Is lip synching something that
deaf people could lip read? Or is lip synching really
an insult to the deaf that try to lipread real lips
not fake lips? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/lip-sync-or-lipreading/
— refusing to meet the Vice President
Adam Rippon, who will participate in the Winter
Olympics in figure skating, has refused to meet
privately with the Vice President. Rippon’s
reason is personal. Anyway, Rippon was born
deaf – the newspaper stories say that his
deafness was corrected at the age of one.
Is it saying that he wears a CI, which makes
him deaf upon taking it off?
— deaf mayor has experience
DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that Amanda Folendorf,
who is deaf, was elected mayor of Angels Camp, a
small town in Northern part of California. Even though
council members are at least 20 years older than her,
it does not mean she has no experience. Before
becoming a mayor, she served on the council for three
years, including one year as a vice mayor. Already
town people “booed” her because of her support for
regulation of recreational marijuana sales. They
wanted her to be recalled (which is the same thing
as being fired). At least they are not booing her
for her deafness but because she disagreed with
them!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf successes despite no ADA
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
02/04/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/