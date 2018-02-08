2018/02/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 8, 2018

— lip sync or fake lipreading

Is it a joke? There is a “Lip Sync” event at one university;

proceeds from that event will support deaf programs. For

years famous singers have been accused of fake-singing

through lip synching. Is lip synching something that

deaf people could lip read? Or is lip synching really

an insult to the deaf that try to lipread real lips

not fake lips? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/lip-sync-or-lipreading/

— refusing to meet the Vice President

Adam Rippon, who will participate in the Winter

Olympics in figure skating, has refused to meet

privately with the Vice President. Rippon’s

reason is personal. Anyway, Rippon was born

deaf – the newspaper stories say that his

deafness was corrected at the age of one.

Is it saying that he wears a CI, which makes

him deaf upon taking it off?

— deaf mayor has experience

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that Amanda Folendorf,

who is deaf, was elected mayor of Angels Camp, a

small town in Northern part of California. Even though

council members are at least 20 years older than her,

it does not mean she has no experience. Before

becoming a mayor, she served on the council for three

years, including one year as a vice mayor. Already

town people “booed” her because of her support for

regulation of recreational marijuana sales. They

wanted her to be recalled (which is the same thing

as being fired). At least they are not booing her

for her deafness but because she disagreed with

them!

