2018/02/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 9, 2018
— an almost Section 8 eviction against deaf
In Texas, a deaf man was almost evicted from his
Section 8 housing. When he got an apartment,
he asked for an interpreter but was not given one.
To make a long story short, he moved in but no one
bothered to explain to him what he needed to do
(understand the rules, pay monthly rent and to
sign papers, etc). Just as when he was about to
be evicted, he sought professional help and
was saved! A picture is at:
— UCLA cuts funds for deaf students
UCLA has about 50 deaf students; they are
supposed to be getting accommodations.
But according to a campus newspaper
posting, these funds are being cut.
There are always options – Gallaudet
or NTID or even “next door” CSUN!
— a big mystery; meeting deaf for the first time
Always a big mystery. There are few hearing people
that met a deaf person for the first time but are
comfortable using gestures and passing notes
back and forth with them. Many other hearing
people “freeze up” and become uncomfortable.
Why? Good question!
