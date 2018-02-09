2018/02/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 9, 2018

— an almost Section 8 eviction against deaf

In Texas, a deaf man was almost evicted from his

Section 8 housing. When he got an apartment,

he asked for an interpreter but was not given one.

To make a long story short, he moved in but no one

bothered to explain to him what he needed to do

(understand the rules, pay monthly rent and to

sign papers, etc). Just as when he was about to

be evicted, he sought professional help and

was saved! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/section-8-and-deaf/

— UCLA cuts funds for deaf students

UCLA has about 50 deaf students; they are

supposed to be getting accommodations.

But according to a campus newspaper

posting, these funds are being cut.

There are always options – Gallaudet

or NTID or even “next door” CSUN!

— a big mystery; meeting deaf for the first time

Always a big mystery. There are few hearing people

that met a deaf person for the first time but are

comfortable using gestures and passing notes

back and forth with them. Many other hearing

people “freeze up” and become uncomfortable.

Why? Good question!

