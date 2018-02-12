2018/02/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 12, 2018
– Short film; oral vs sign language
A short film, 20-minutes long, is being shown.
Title is “The Silent Child” and it features
mother versus sign language tutor. Mother
wants her deaf child to learn to speak;
tutor wants the deaf child to learn signs.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/oral-or-sign-language/
— ADA plus something else
ADA is not the only one that protects our captioning
rights. There is another one – The United States Access
Board re-wrote the Section 5-8 rules to require captions
on videos that go through smartphones, cameras and
computers. So, we have ADA and also Section 508.
— a way to defeat FCC anti-net neutrality rules
The FCC ordered the removal of net neutrality. This would mean
higher costs for deaf people that could least afford it.
It was learned that states may ignore FCC and make direct
contact with internet providers, making them promise that they
won’t slow down the internet traffic and to keep costs down.
Will it work? Some say it will; some say it won’t.
02/11/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/