2018/02/12

– Short film; oral vs sign language

A short film, 20-minutes long, is being shown.

Title is “The Silent Child” and it features

mother versus sign language tutor. Mother

wants her deaf child to learn to speak;

tutor wants the deaf child to learn signs.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/oral-or-sign-language/

— ADA plus something else

ADA is not the only one that protects our captioning

rights. There is another one – The United States Access

Board re-wrote the Section 5-8 rules to require captions

on videos that go through smartphones, cameras and

computers. So, we have ADA and also Section 508.

— a way to defeat FCC anti-net neutrality rules

The FCC ordered the removal of net neutrality. This would mean

higher costs for deaf people that could least afford it.

It was learned that states may ignore FCC and make direct

contact with internet providers, making them promise that they

won’t slow down the internet traffic and to keep costs down.

Will it work? Some say it will; some say it won’t.

