2018/02/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 13, 2018

— angry Ozzy Osbourne attacks the deaf

Ozzy Osbourne is a well known, but wild rocker.

He is also controversial. During one past concert

he saw a group of people not dancing to his

music. Angry, he turned a bucket of water on them.

He did not realize the group was deaf. Did his

anger prevent him from observing the deaf group

closely – to see that they were using sign

language to communicate with each other?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/an-angry-rocker/

— hiring the deaf, Microsoft’s different way

It helps that Jenny Lay-Flurrie, who is deaf, is

Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer. Instead of

just interviewing a deaf applicant just for a few

minutes, without knowing more in depth about

that person, Microsoft works differently. This

company will study and review the deaf applicant

for several weeks before deciding to hire or

not to hire. It always happens that in a short

interview the hearing person is hired – and

the company regrets the hire for years to come!

— deaf getting involved in music

Sean Forbes is well known in the Deaf Community

as the Deaf Rocker. How did he get involved

with music, which is not an easy skill for the

deaf to learn and to master? Simple – he grew

up in a musical family, learned all he needed

to know about music from his musician parents!

