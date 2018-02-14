2018/02/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 14, 2018
— must bring own interpreter
In Brazil, deaf people arrested by the police
have no access to interpreters. They must
bring their own interpreter! A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/finger-spelling/
— good reason to become Uber driver
A deaf woman witnessed a drunken driving accident.
She then decided to become an Uber driver for
one reason – to take drunk drivers off the
road and to bring them home safely. She admits
that it is difficult to communicate with hearing
passengers while she is driving.
— long forgotten deaf scene in a early 1980’s TV sitcom
Famous actor Tom Hanks performed in an early 1980’s
TV sitcom – Bosom Buddies. There was a scene where
his buddy mocked a deaf girl in high school when
she asked him to go to the prom with her. The
deaf girl, growing up as a woman, completely forgot
all about the snub. But the buddy (not Tom Hanks)
never forgave himself for mocking her – years ago.
DeafDigest assumes the deaf woman was played by a
fake-deaf actress.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— lipreader, not belonging and isolated
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
02/11/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/