2018/02/14

— must bring own interpreter

In Brazil, deaf people arrested by the police

have no access to interpreters. They must

bring their own interpreter! A picture

— good reason to become Uber driver

A deaf woman witnessed a drunken driving accident.

She then decided to become an Uber driver for

one reason – to take drunk drivers off the

road and to bring them home safely. She admits

that it is difficult to communicate with hearing

passengers while she is driving.

— long forgotten deaf scene in a early 1980’s TV sitcom

Famous actor Tom Hanks performed in an early 1980’s

TV sitcom – Bosom Buddies. There was a scene where

his buddy mocked a deaf girl in high school when

she asked him to go to the prom with her. The

deaf girl, growing up as a woman, completely forgot

all about the snub. But the buddy (not Tom Hanks)

never forgave himself for mocking her – years ago.

DeafDigest assumes the deaf woman was played by a

fake-deaf actress.

