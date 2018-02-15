2018/02/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 15, 2018

— job safety issue – a big irony

A deaf man was not able to get a factory job.

Employers said it was a safety issue; that he must

hear to avoid danger. He finally found a job at

a health and safety services company, which tests

electrical appliances and machine instruments to

ensure compliance with safety standards! A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-safety-issues-irony/

— discrimination lawsuit – Federal court or state agency?

A deaf man faced discriminationa at a personal loan

agency. They refused to give him an interpreter.

He had two choices – go to a Federal court or go to

a state agency. He decided to go to a state agency

and he won! It only took him just 47 days to get

the win. With a federal court, it would take him much

longer than 47 days! He said that ADA laws are not

that always better than state regulations.

— a hearing boss encouraging a deaf employee to visit deaf club

Years way back , a deaf woman was employed

in a clothing factory. Her boss needed more employees,

and encouraged her to socialize and make new friends

at a nearby deaf club. She was able to spread the word

that a factory needed deaf employees. That was how

her new friends got jobs. And there was a bonus

for her – finding a husband for herself!

