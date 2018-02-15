2018/02/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 15, 2018
— job safety issue – a big irony
A deaf man was not able to get a factory job.
Employers said it was a safety issue; that he must
hear to avoid danger. He finally found a job at
a health and safety services company, which tests
electrical appliances and machine instruments to
ensure compliance with safety standards! A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-safety-issues-irony/
— discrimination lawsuit – Federal court or state agency?
A deaf man faced discriminationa at a personal loan
agency. They refused to give him an interpreter.
He had two choices – go to a Federal court or go to
a state agency. He decided to go to a state agency
and he won! It only took him just 47 days to get
the win. With a federal court, it would take him much
longer than 47 days! He said that ADA laws are not
that always better than state regulations.
— a hearing boss encouraging a deaf employee to visit deaf club
Years way back , a deaf woman was employed
in a clothing factory. Her boss needed more employees,
and encouraged her to socialize and make new friends
at a nearby deaf club. She was able to spread the word
that a factory needed deaf employees. That was how
her new friends got jobs. And there was a bonus
for her – finding a husband for herself!
