2018/02/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 16, 2018
— comment about deafness by Maine Highway Safety Director
Lauren Stewart, the Maine Highway Safety Director, said:
Hearing impaired people are able to obtain a driver’s license,
obviously we think they are able to drive. Those people might
not be able to hear emergency vehicle
Is she implying that deaf people should not drive?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-driver/
— captions during Broadway plays
It was learned that almost 20 Broadway theaters, in
Manhattan, are able to give deaf theatrical-lovers
play captions on their smartphones. Just a concern –
if the deaf person is busy watching the smartphone
captions, he may miss something exciting on the stage!
— full-time factory interpreter
A deaf employee in the Sikorsky Aircraft factory
in Connecticut wanted a full time interpreter. The
company said no. He filed a lawsuit. The judge is
thinking it over because the deaf employee does
not require an interpeter while he is on the job,
just for daily 10-minute staff meetings and for
occassional workshops and training sessions.
The company offered alternative solutions
such as texts, captions, note pads and
the deaf man said no.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— noisy highways
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
02/11/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/