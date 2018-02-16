2018/02/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 16, 2018

— comment about deafness by Maine Highway Safety Director

Lauren Stewart, the Maine Highway Safety Director, said:

Hearing impaired people are able to obtain a driver’s license,

obviously we think they are able to drive. Those people might

not be able to hear emergency vehicle

Is she implying that deaf people should not drive?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-driver/

— captions during Broadway plays

It was learned that almost 20 Broadway theaters, in

Manhattan, are able to give deaf theatrical-lovers

play captions on their smartphones. Just a concern –

if the deaf person is busy watching the smartphone

captions, he may miss something exciting on the stage!

— full-time factory interpreter

A deaf employee in the Sikorsky Aircraft factory

in Connecticut wanted a full time interpreter. The

company said no. He filed a lawsuit. The judge is

thinking it over because the deaf employee does

not require an interpeter while he is on the job,

just for daily 10-minute staff meetings and for

occassional workshops and training sessions.

The company offered alternative solutions

such as texts, captions, note pads and

the deaf man said no.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— noisy highways

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

02/11/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/