2018/02/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 19, 2018
— deaf brewer in Glasgow
David Lannigan, who is deaf, is the head brewer
of a beer pub in Glasgow, Scotland. Because of
his deafness, he has made it a point to make
his pub fully accessible, not just for the
deaf but for people of all disabilities.
His pub is located above an old abandoned
railroad tracks!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/pub-above-railroad-tracks/
— deaf customer service person embarrasses a hearing customer
A deaf person, working in customer service communicates via
email with hearing customers. He got email from a hearing
customer who thought the customer service person just became
deaf. The response was this:
I was born deaf
The hearing customer was very embarrassed.
— subtitles/closed captions confusion
Deaf people can follow movies that are either subtitled
or closed captioned. Both the same thing? No. Example –
if a scene shows cell phone ringing, subtitles won’t
say the phone is ringing; captions will show it is
ringing. Captions better than subtitles? Not really.
Captions basically show English and Spanish. Subtitles
show many different languages; one has to click on
English as the language preference.
