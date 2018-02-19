2018/02/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 19, 2018

— deaf brewer in Glasgow

David Lannigan, who is deaf, is the head brewer

of a beer pub in Glasgow, Scotland. Because of

his deafness, he has made it a point to make

his pub fully accessible, not just for the

deaf but for people of all disabilities.

His pub is located above an old abandoned

railroad tracks!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/pub-above-railroad-tracks/

— deaf customer service person embarrasses a hearing customer

A deaf person, working in customer service communicates via

email with hearing customers. He got email from a hearing

customer who thought the customer service person just became

deaf. The response was this:

I was born deaf

The hearing customer was very embarrassed.

— subtitles/closed captions confusion

Deaf people can follow movies that are either subtitled

or closed captioned. Both the same thing? No. Example –

if a scene shows cell phone ringing, subtitles won’t

say the phone is ringing; captions will show it is

ringing. Captions better than subtitles? Not really.

Captions basically show English and Spanish. Subtitles

show many different languages; one has to click on

English as the language preference.

