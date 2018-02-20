2018/02/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 20, 2018
— cannot hear the bullhorn
There was a long line outside of the employment
hiring office. Two deaf jobseekers joined the long
line, which was moving very slowly. Suddenly
there was an announcement through a bullhorn.
These two deaf people could not hear the bullhorn
and could not understand what was being said.
Very sad! A picture is at:
— a big irony with clinics
Specsavers is a chain in Great Britain that
provides services with eyeglasses and with
hearing aids. There was a story of a local
Specsavers clinic that refused to provide
interpreter for a deaf person that needed
help with his vision exams. Yet the next
day another Specsavers clinic (in another
British city) was praised for offering
hearing aid services for the deaf.
Left hand not knowing what the right
hand is doing?
— House passes a scary ADA bill
The House passed a bill that would give
six months to fix their ADA violations,
instead of immediately fixing these up.
Scary because six months is too long
and people tend to forget what happened
in the past. It is not a law yet –
the Senate has to pass it and the
President has to sign it into law.
