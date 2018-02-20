2018/02/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 20, 2018

— cannot hear the bullhorn

There was a long line outside of the employment

hiring office. Two deaf jobseekers joined the long

line, which was moving very slowly. Suddenly

there was an announcement through a bullhorn.

These two deaf people could not hear the bullhorn

and could not understand what was being said.

Very sad! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/bullhorn-is-not-captioned/

— a big irony with clinics

Specsavers is a chain in Great Britain that

provides services with eyeglasses and with

hearing aids. There was a story of a local

Specsavers clinic that refused to provide

interpreter for a deaf person that needed

help with his vision exams. Yet the next

day another Specsavers clinic (in another

British city) was praised for offering

hearing aid services for the deaf.

Left hand not knowing what the right

hand is doing?

— House passes a scary ADA bill

The House passed a bill that would give

six months to fix their ADA violations,

instead of immediately fixing these up.

Scary because six months is too long

and people tend to forget what happened

in the past. It is not a law yet –

the Senate has to pass it and the

President has to sign it into law.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— captions, turning it on

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

02/18/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/