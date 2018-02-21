2018/02/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 21, 2018
— angry Nyle Dimarco walks out of an event
An angry Nyle Dimarco walked out of the screening of
Black Panther. Reason was captions. Yes, it was captioned
but only with an uncomfortable captioning device.
He is now pushing hard for open captions. A picture
of angry and scowling DiMarco is at:
http://deafdigest.com/angry-dimarco/
— worst USA president and the deaf
The Washington Post today ran an article that said:
The 10 worst presidents
There is a deaf connection to that story. Right after the
Civil War, Andrew Johnson was the president. William M.
Stewart, the senator from Nevada, helped a deaf man get
a job with the US Patents Office. The deaf man was praised
for his great work but was not promoted. The senator went
to the Cabinet secretary’s office to appeal for promotion.
Johnson happened to be in the office. After listening to
Stewart, Johnson made an anti-deaf comment. Stewart never
forgave Johnson. And during Johnson’s impeachment hearing,
Stewart voted for impeachment. Johnson survived by just
one vote!
— hearing ear horse
A hearing ear horse for the deaf? Actually a miniature
horse, but an advocate said that while it is suitable
for the blind, it is not suitable for the deaf!
So, for the deaf that need assistance, hearing ear dog
is it.
