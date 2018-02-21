2018/02/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 21, 2018

— angry Nyle Dimarco walks out of an event

An angry Nyle Dimarco walked out of the screening of

Black Panther. Reason was captions. Yes, it was captioned

but only with an uncomfortable captioning device.

He is now pushing hard for open captions. A picture

He is now pushing hard for open captions.

http://deafdigest.com/angry-dimarco/

— worst USA president and the deaf

The Washington Post today ran an article that said:

The 10 worst presidents

There is a deaf connection to that story. Right after the

Civil War, Andrew Johnson was the president. William M.

Stewart, the senator from Nevada, helped a deaf man get

a job with the US Patents Office. The deaf man was praised

for his great work but was not promoted. The senator went

to the Cabinet secretary’s office to appeal for promotion.

Johnson happened to be in the office. After listening to

Stewart, Johnson made an anti-deaf comment. Stewart never

forgave Johnson. And during Johnson’s impeachment hearing,

Stewart voted for impeachment. Johnson survived by just

one vote!

— hearing ear horse

A hearing ear horse for the deaf? Actually a miniature

horse, but an advocate said that while it is suitable

for the blind, it is not suitable for the deaf!

So, for the deaf that need assistance, hearing ear dog

is it.

