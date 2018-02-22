2018/02/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 22, 2018

— a deaf police officer in front page news

Meghan Agosta is a police officer with the

Vancouver (Canada) Police Department. She

is deaf but functions as a hearing person.

DeafDigest does not know if she uses ASL.

She was in today’s front page news – as a

member of the Canadian women’s hockey team

that lost 3-2 to USA. She scored a goal

but missed on an overtime shootout shot

which immediately gave USA the gold medal.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/police-officer-with-hockey-stick-and-gloves/

— comment by owners of pizza restaurant

Mozarella, a pizzeria in San Francisco, is

deaf-owned by husband and wife team. Melody

Stein made this comment in an interview:

We do not believe we have hearing difficulties. We

embrace our deafness. The biggest obstacles would

be how we are perceived by others.

Most of the patrons are not deaf, by the way.

— serious problems with passenger Uber app

Deaf passengers wanting an Uber ride face problems.

These Uber drivers would make app calls to confirm

the pick up reservations. Deaf passengers may

not be aware of these calls. As a result, the

pick up is cancelled as the Uber drivers look for

other (hearing) pick ups! Not every deaf Uber

passenger has this problem, but it happens

from time to time!

