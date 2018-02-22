2018/02/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 22, 2018
— a deaf police officer in front page news
Meghan Agosta is a police officer with the
Vancouver (Canada) Police Department. She
is deaf but functions as a hearing person.
DeafDigest does not know if she uses ASL.
She was in today’s front page news – as a
member of the Canadian women’s hockey team
that lost 3-2 to USA. She scored a goal
but missed on an overtime shootout shot
which immediately gave USA the gold medal.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/police-officer-with-hockey-stick-and-gloves/
— comment by owners of pizza restaurant
Mozarella, a pizzeria in San Francisco, is
deaf-owned by husband and wife team. Melody
Stein made this comment in an interview:
We do not believe we have hearing difficulties. We
embrace our deafness. The biggest obstacles would
be how we are perceived by others.
Most of the patrons are not deaf, by the way.
— serious problems with passenger Uber app
Deaf passengers wanting an Uber ride face problems.
These Uber drivers would make app calls to confirm
the pick up reservations. Deaf passengers may
not be aware of these calls. As a result, the
pick up is cancelled as the Uber drivers look for
other (hearing) pick ups! Not every deaf Uber
passenger has this problem, but it happens
from time to time!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— functionally hearing
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
02/18/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/