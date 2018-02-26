2018/02/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 26, 2018

— a new way of finding money for a discriminatin lawsuit

Lawsuits cost money because attorneys must be paid.

And it is always expensive. A deaf organization

wanted to file a lawsuit over discrimination

over lack of interpreters. What did they do to

find money? Crowdfunding! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-crowdfunding/

— joining the NRA boycott

List of corporations joining the NRA boycott is getting

longer. Any deaf-related businesses? There is one –

Starkey Hearing, known as the nation’s biggest

hearing aid company, has joined the boycott.

— these TV storm warning interpreters

Said a former interpreter, who has this habit of

watching the interpreters during these TV storm

warnings:

Watching TV storm warnings – some of those interpreters

are pretty bad, in this country.

It is still disappointing.

