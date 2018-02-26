2018/02/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 26, 2018
— a new way of finding money for a discriminatin lawsuit
Lawsuits cost money because attorneys must be paid.
And it is always expensive. A deaf organization
wanted to file a lawsuit over discrimination
over lack of interpreters. What did they do to
find money? Crowdfunding! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-crowdfunding/
— joining the NRA boycott
List of corporations joining the NRA boycott is getting
longer. Any deaf-related businesses? There is one –
Starkey Hearing, known as the nation’s biggest
hearing aid company, has joined the boycott.
— these TV storm warning interpreters
Said a former interpreter, who has this habit of
watching the interpreters during these TV storm
warnings:
Watching TV storm warnings – some of those interpreters
are pretty bad, in this country.
It is still disappointing.
