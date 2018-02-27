2018/02/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 27, 2018

— lipreading from long distance without binoculars

Is it possible to lipread from a long distance without

the help of binoculars? Well, a deaf student, attending

a community college, said:

Even if you’re far away on a football field. I can read your

lips from far away

DeafDigest thinks it is impossible! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/long-distance-lipreading/

— just two seconds

A captioner said that it takes two seconds for her to

caption words that show up on the screen. That means

a hearing person is two seconds ahead of the deaf

when keeping up with the words on TV. This also

means a hearing person would laugh first at a joke on

TV while the deaf person waits two seconds later

to laugh late at this same joke!

— a deaf general manager of a team in Women’s NBA

Michael Fischer, who is profoundly deaf, has been

named as the Assistant General Manager of Los

Angeles Sparks, a team in the WNBA. DeafDigest

believes it is the highest level accomplished

by a profoundly deaf person in a professional

sports league! Not too many years ago he

served as student assistant coach with the

Gallaudet women’s basketball team.

