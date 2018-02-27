2018/02/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 27, 2018
— lipreading from long distance without binoculars
Is it possible to lipread from a long distance without
the help of binoculars? Well, a deaf student, attending
a community college, said:
Even if you’re far away on a football field. I can read your
lips from far away
— just two seconds
A captioner said that it takes two seconds for her to
caption words that show up on the screen. That means
a hearing person is two seconds ahead of the deaf
when keeping up with the words on TV. This also
means a hearing person would laugh first at a joke on
TV while the deaf person waits two seconds later
to laugh late at this same joke!
— a deaf general manager of a team in Women’s NBA
Michael Fischer, who is profoundly deaf, has been
named as the Assistant General Manager of Los
Angeles Sparks, a team in the WNBA. DeafDigest
believes it is the highest level accomplished
by a profoundly deaf person in a professional
sports league! Not too many years ago he
served as student assistant coach with the
Gallaudet women’s basketball team.
