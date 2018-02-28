2018/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2018

— the deaf and the different parole board hearings

Psrole procedures are not the same with every state.

Some states allow inmates to show up in person

during parole hearings; some states conduct

parole hearings by video. There was a case of

a deaf man that could not understand difficult

questions, even in ASL, through the video.

And he was too scared to tell the parole officer

that he didn’t understand the questions. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-and-parole-hearings/

— a video podcast for deaf only

Deaf fans of Green Bay Packers can consider themselves

lucky. A Packers fan who is a Coda interpreter has

partnered with a hearing friend to set up a podcast

called “The Unknown Packers Podcast” for the benefit

of deaf fans. Actually it starts with a voice podcast,

sponsored by a local brewery for the benefit of

hearing fans. Then after the voice podcast is broadcast

the Coda interpreter and his partner converts it to

ASL video. It is a matter of waiting several hours

for patient deaf fans!

— big break for entry-level deaf employees in one state

Alaska has banned “below” minimum wages for the deaf

(and the disabled) in entry level jobs. The minimum

hourly wage for all employees is $9.84 per hour.

This new law means deaf employees cannot earn below

$9.84. To make a long story short, the federal Fair

Labor Standards Act allows pay below minimum wages

in certain cases. No more in Alaska. Two other states

do not allow “below” minimum wages – Maryland and

New Hampshire.

