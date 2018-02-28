2018/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2018
— the deaf and the different parole board hearings
Psrole procedures are not the same with every state.
Some states allow inmates to show up in person
during parole hearings; some states conduct
parole hearings by video. There was a case of
a deaf man that could not understand difficult
questions, even in ASL, through the video.
And he was too scared to tell the parole officer
that he didn’t understand the questions. A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-and-parole-hearings/
— a video podcast for deaf only
Deaf fans of Green Bay Packers can consider themselves
lucky. A Packers fan who is a Coda interpreter has
partnered with a hearing friend to set up a podcast
called “The Unknown Packers Podcast” for the benefit
of deaf fans. Actually it starts with a voice podcast,
sponsored by a local brewery for the benefit of
hearing fans. Then after the voice podcast is broadcast
the Coda interpreter and his partner converts it to
ASL video. It is a matter of waiting several hours
for patient deaf fans!
— big break for entry-level deaf employees in one state
Alaska has banned “below” minimum wages for the deaf
(and the disabled) in entry level jobs. The minimum
hourly wage for all employees is $9.84 per hour.
This new law means deaf employees cannot earn below
$9.84. To make a long story short, the federal Fair
Labor Standards Act allows pay below minimum wages
in certain cases. No more in Alaska. Two other states
do not allow “below” minimum wages – Maryland and
New Hampshire.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— students didn’t know teacher was deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
02/25/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/