2018/03/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 1, 2018

— deaf actors need one important thing

Deaf actors need one important thing – get a

good agent! Deaf actors trying to go alone

without an agent may not have too much luck

in getting roles. This is what one casting

director said. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/agents-that-multitask/

— to forget something is not funny

A deaf person who functions as a hearing

person, with help of his hearing aid,

forgot something during an important

morning appointment. He forgot to

bring his hearing aid – and his appointment

was ruined because he functioned as a

deaf person instead of as a hearing person.

Not funny.

— a bad freebie

A popular singer has some deaf people in his

family. He came bsck to his hometown to

perform in a concert and got several free

tickets for the deaf family member. One

thing went wrong – he never bothered to

line up stage interpreter for them!

These freebie tickets useless for these

deaf people.

