2018/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2018

— these movies

In the past three years, these movies were shown –

Wonderstruck, Hush, Shut In, Creed and Medeas.

These leading characters were played by Julianne Moore,

Kate Siegel, Jacob Tremblay, Tessa Thompson and

Catalina Sandino Moreno. All of them are hearing,

playing these fake-deaf roles. This was the issue

raised by an angry deaf activist, saying Hollywood

is all talk, but no action when saying they

support diversity. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hearing-in-deaf-character-roles/

— police wanting to be friends with the deaf

The police of Staffordshire, a city in Great

Britain, population, approximately 1,100,000

people, wish to know more about the deaf.

They are planning to visit several deaf

events, hosted by deaf organizations.

This police department has a “deaf-specialist”

officer that works with the deaf. This is

just a hint for the police and the deaf

everywhere in USA.

— hearing people turn on captions for a reason

Many hearing people hate captions, but some of them

turn it on for a reason. A TV critic said voice

quality of some hearing actors are that bad –

they mumble their words. Difficult for hearing

people to catch when they mumble. So, whether

they like it or not, they turn on the captions!

