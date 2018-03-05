2018/03/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 5, 2018
— big USA Today story today
A big USA Today story today said that deaf (and disabled)
people are being hired – by employers that would normally
not hire them in past years. And that the pay is at least
$10.00 per hour for these entry level jobs. Good news,
yes – just as long as these deaf people are able to advance
with promotions instead of being stuck in lifetime dead
end jobs! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-opportunities/
— police academy teaching the deaf
Many deaf people hate the police. The Springfield Citizens
Police Academy (MA) is hoping to change all that. The
academy is accepting students for a 10-week course.
They learn what police officers face and deal with
on a daily basis, even to the point of putting their
lives in danger. Several deaf students, with
interpreters have taken the class, along with the
hearing students.
— Oscars show the value of learning extra language
Rachel Shenton, just six years old, signed her
Oscar acceptance in British Sign Language. A
newspaper columnist said learning extra languages
has a big value. He is correct. A fact we didn’t know
is that she is from a 4-generation deaf family!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— discrimination complaints, federal agencies
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
03/04/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub changes at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/