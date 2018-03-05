2018/03/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 5, 2018

— big USA Today story today

A big USA Today story today said that deaf (and disabled)

people are being hired – by employers that would normally

not hire them in past years. And that the pay is at least

$10.00 per hour for these entry level jobs. Good news,

yes – just as long as these deaf people are able to advance

with promotions instead of being stuck in lifetime dead

end jobs! A picture is at:

— police academy teaching the deaf

Many deaf people hate the police. The Springfield Citizens

Police Academy (MA) is hoping to change all that. The

academy is accepting students for a 10-week course.

They learn what police officers face and deal with

on a daily basis, even to the point of putting their

lives in danger. Several deaf students, with

interpreters have taken the class, along with the

hearing students.

— Oscars show the value of learning extra language

Rachel Shenton, just six years old, signed her

Oscar acceptance in British Sign Language. A

newspaper columnist said learning extra languages

has a big value. He is correct. A fact we didn’t know

is that she is from a 4-generation deaf family!

