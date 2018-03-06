2018/03/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 6, 2018

— slow texting versus fast voicing

A deaf person has an emergency. Which is the fastest

way to reach the first responders? Voice

(which is faster) or texting (which is slower)?

This is the issue a small town activist raised,

wishing for a better way to reach first responders.

— Democrats want to stop “free apartments”

There was a story today of House Democrats wanting

to stop members of the Congress using their

Capitol offices as their own “free” apartments.

Years ago, there was a problem with one deaf

CEO of a national deaf organization. That

CEO was using the walk-in closet of the

organization office as a “free” apartment!

The board ordered the CEO to find outside

apartment that is not free.

— Thirty years ago today

Thirty years ago today – the Gallaudet board

of trustees, not listening to demands by students,

selected Elisabeth Zinser, not deaf, as the

new president. Gallaudet and Deaf Culture was

never the same since then! For the record,

she only served about three days and

stepped down, failing to try to operate the

Gallaudet administration from her downtown

DC hotel room. The protesters would not allow

her to use the president’s office as her own!

