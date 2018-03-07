2018/03/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 7, 2018

— role switched from hearing to deaf

How many TV and movie roles have been switched

from hearing to deaf? The directors of the TV

“The Magicians” series switched the role

in the episode “Six Short Stories About Magic”

because of Marlee Matlin! They felt she would

perform much better as a deaf character than

someone as a hearing character. This is

not a first. The 1994 movie “The River Wild” had

a hearing character switched to a deaf character

(the late Victor Galloway). It was because of

the need to have sign language used in one of

these action scenes.

http://deafdigest.com/river-wild-scene/

— Baltimore restaurants accommodating or not

There was a story in a newspaper about Baltimore

restaurants working with an agency serving the deaf

and the hard of hearing on how to accommodate those

with hearing losses. DeafDigest is bothered by the

story because it hardly mentions how to serve

the profoundly deaf; it focused on serving those

with hearing losses (hearing aids and CI’s).

Deaf people point at dishes on the menu. What

if the waiter forgets his reading glasses?

What if the waiter needs to explain the side

dish options and says “never mind”? What

if there are specials that the waiter does not

bother to explain to the deaf? And other

such restaurant horror stories!

— the deaf and the comic book

There is a short Netflix movie – She Makes Comics.

It is about women involved with illustrations,

comic books and these comic book conventions.

What about the deaf? We have deaf illustrators

but comic book executives do not hire them.

As a result they freelance on their own and

post their illustrations on the web. There

was a deaf partnership of one deaf-theme comic

book venture years ago but did not last too long.

So, why not a new movie – Deaf Makes Comics!

