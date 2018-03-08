2018/03/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 8, 2018

— captions in the clouds

Cloud captioning? This is a new technology that very

few people understand exactly what it is. The FCC

has demanded quicker captions of anthing that

shows up on TV, as well as on the web. This

was the story in today’s news. An individual who

spent his career with captions, said:

The industry had changed so much. The technology was

becoming more complicated. I did not have the energy to

fight any more with manufacturers and broadcasters on the

problems facing HDTV captioning.

As a result, he walked away and is now enjoying his

retirement years.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/captions-in-the-clouds/

— times have changed

Times have changed.

During the 1970’s, many deaf people were not aware of

their rights through Section 503 and Section 504 and

also of the 1964 Civil Rights Act

There was no ADA as this law was not passed until

1990.

Nowadays, deaf people know ADA and are aggressive

with their ADA rights.

— “Gallaudet” football player “getting” Super Bowl ring

A Gallaudet football player finally getting his

Super Bowl ring? No way, and this is correct.

In 2000, a movie – The Replacements – was based

on the Washington Redskins football team during

the 1987 NFL strike. The team, named in the

movie as Washington Sentinels, “had” a deaf

player from Gallaudet, named Brian Murphy.

The Replacements team won three games, and

when the strike ended, the Redskins took over

and won the Super Bowl. Today the Washington

Redskins said they would give Super Bowl rings

to these real Replacement players. What if

this Super Bowl ring fantasy became a true

story? Anyway, hearing actor David Denman

played this fake-deaf player Brian Murphy.

