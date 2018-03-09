2018/03/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 9, 2018

— did not report discrimination to the company management

A deaf person had part of his lawsuit thrown out by the

judge. While the deaf person claimed the company discriminated

against him, he failed to report it to the management.

This was the reason for the lawsuit being weakened.

— the size of Mozzeria

Mozzeria is a deaf-owned pizzeria in San Francisco.

It has received plenty of attention in newspapers

and magazines. Exactly how big is Mozzeria?

It employs 15 deaf people. In fact, all employees

in Mozzeria are deaf. Biggest deaf-owned company

in USA? Don’t know.

— what to do during traffic stop at night

If a cop stops you on a traffic stop at night, what

should the deaf driver do? If possible, stop under

a street lamp and turn on the lights inside the car.

That way, the cop can see you, and you can see the cop!

