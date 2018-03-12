2018/03/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 12, 2018

— a deaf waitress in a metro area restaurant

Sierra Campbell, who is deaf, and a graduate of

Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, is a

waitress at the Orexi Greek and Mediterranean

restaurant in Midlothian, VA (metro Richmond

area). The restaurant owners made changes in

the menu to allow diners to communicate their

orders by finger-pointing at ther meal

choices. To prevent surprises, when new

diners comes in, the owner explains that the

waitress is deaf and all they need to do

is to point at the menu. Regular diners

know the drill. So far it has been a success.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-waitress-taking-orders/

— interpreter’s comment

An interpreter made this comment:

As an interpreter, I am a guest in the lives of

deaf people. I am with them during some of their

most private moments – medical offices just as

one example. I have to keep everything confidential.

— United Talent Agency and the deaf

The United Talent Agency is one of the world’s

largest and most important talenet agencies

in the world. It just signed deaf actress

Shoshannah Stern to a contract. Lets’ hope this

agency will get her more important acting roles.

