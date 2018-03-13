2018/03/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 13, 2018
— giving delivery to a baby
Sian Preddy, who is deaf, is said to be Wales’ first
deaf midwife. How is she able to deliver babies if
she must hear heartbeats to make sure the birth
is doing fine? She uses a combination of a CI and
a special amplified stethoscope. She needs to convince
would-be-mothers that a deaf midwife can deliver
babies just as good as hearing midwives. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-woman-delivering-babies/
— a twist with the deaf in a restaurant
Yesterday’s DeafDigest featured a deaf waitress
at a restaurant in Virgnia. There is a twist
with the deaf and hearing in another restaurant.
Hearing patrons come to a restaurant in Regina,
Saskatchewan. The restuarant menu shows different
signs for differerent dishes – and the deaf waiters
encourage hearing patrons to sign out their choices
instead of pointing at the menu! This was a project
of by deaf students of Thom Collegiate’s Deaf & Hard
of Hearing program and the Deaf Crows (Native-American
tribe)
— a state moves bill to require open captions
In Hawaii, the state legislative body approved a
bill to require open captions at larger theaters.
If it eventually passes and if the governor
signs it, then Hawaii will become the first
state to require open captions. The idea for
the bill was started few years ago by a
legislator whose son is deaf.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— EEOC priority with the deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
03/11/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/