2018/03/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 13, 2018

— giving delivery to a baby

Sian Preddy, who is deaf, is said to be Wales’ first

deaf midwife. How is she able to deliver babies if

she must hear heartbeats to make sure the birth

is doing fine? She uses a combination of a CI and

a special amplified stethoscope. She needs to convince

would-be-mothers that a deaf midwife can deliver

babies just as good as hearing midwives. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-woman-delivering-babies/

— a twist with the deaf in a restaurant

Yesterday’s DeafDigest featured a deaf waitress

at a restaurant in Virgnia. There is a twist

with the deaf and hearing in another restaurant.

Hearing patrons come to a restaurant in Regina,

Saskatchewan. The restuarant menu shows different

signs for differerent dishes – and the deaf waiters

encourage hearing patrons to sign out their choices

instead of pointing at the menu! This was a project

of by deaf students of Thom Collegiate’s Deaf & Hard

of Hearing program and the Deaf Crows (Native-American

tribe)

— a state moves bill to require open captions

In Hawaii, the state legislative body approved a

bill to require open captions at larger theaters.

If it eventually passes and if the governor

signs it, then Hawaii will become the first

state to require open captions. The idea for

the bill was started few years ago by a

legislator whose son is deaf.

