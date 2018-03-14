2018/03/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 14, 2018
— deaf eyes: fact or a joke
A deaf woman told a newspaper reporter that she can see
from the back of her head plus catching facial expressions
of people behind her. Fact or fiction? Was she just making
a joke with with the newspaper reporter and he took her seriously?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/back-of-head/
— passing the survival training exam
A deaf man applied for a job in the offshore oil
industry. A Catch-22 situation came up. He had
to get the survival training certificate but
was not allowed to take such classes without
approval from the industry. This oil industry
would not allow deaf people to get offshore
jobs. He went to one oil company and convinced
them that even though he couldn’t hear alarms
and helicopters, team members would alert him
to these dangers. The company waived the
requirement and he was able to take the training
classes.
— small town dealing with cost of web updating
Alpena, Michigan is a small town of some 9,000 people.
The town board agreed to have its web site updated
to make it ADA-compliant. Cost would be nearly $5,000.
The town supervisor said:
It’s an expenditure that we’re going to have to face
no matter what
