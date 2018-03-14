2018/03/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 14, 2018

— deaf eyes: fact or a joke

A deaf woman told a newspaper reporter that she can see

from the back of her head plus catching facial expressions

of people behind her. Fact or fiction? Was she just making

a joke with with the newspaper reporter and he took her seriously?

— passing the survival training exam

A deaf man applied for a job in the offshore oil

industry. A Catch-22 situation came up. He had

to get the survival training certificate but

was not allowed to take such classes without

approval from the industry. This oil industry

would not allow deaf people to get offshore

jobs. He went to one oil company and convinced

them that even though he couldn’t hear alarms

and helicopters, team members would alert him

to these dangers. The company waived the

requirement and he was able to take the training

classes.

— small town dealing with cost of web updating

Alpena, Michigan is a small town of some 9,000 people.

The town board agreed to have its web site updated

to make it ADA-compliant. Cost would be nearly $5,000.

The town supervisor said:

It’s an expenditure that we’re going to have to face

no matter what

