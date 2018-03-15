2018/03/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 15, 2018
— agency that refused to pay interpreters’ fees
Jim Cromwell, an interpreter, is angry and in a
web posting, said that he is owed $993.00 by
an agency for his interpreting assignments.
The rate was agreed on advance but after he
completed his assignments, the agency refused
to pay him. Ahd when he followed up, the
agency “shut down” its web site! A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/wont-pay-interpreter-fees/
— Hawking’s death and the deaf
Stephen Hawking is one of the world’s most famous
scientists. He is disabled and passed away this week.
Some people are angry that the newspapers said that
Hawking is a “wow” person that succeeded despite
his disability. DeafDigest is always angry at
many daily newspaper stories that successful
deaf are “wow” – that they “overcame” their
deafness. Do keep in mind that deaf people can
do anything except to hear. Wow? No way!
— Deaf Bollywood vs Deaf Hollywood
Bollywood is the same as Hollywood, except that it is
in India. Anyway, Hollywood is becomeing more and more
sensitive to the issue of these fake-deaf actors,
and they know if they cast a hearing actor in a deaf
role they will get plenty of criticism. Bollywood?
They probably just don’t care and will praise a
“perfect” hearing actor for playing a “perfect”
deaf role! The most recent example is hearing actor
Nara Rohith who was praised by the media in India
for playing a great deaf role. Keep in mind
India still calls the deaf as deaf-mutes.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— comic book mystery
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
03/11/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/