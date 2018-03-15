2018/03/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 15, 2018

— agency that refused to pay interpreters’ fees

Jim Cromwell, an interpreter, is angry and in a

web posting, said that he is owed $993.00 by

an agency for his interpreting assignments.

The rate was agreed on advance but after he

completed his assignments, the agency refused

to pay him. Ahd when he followed up, the

agency “shut down” its web site! A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/wont-pay-interpreter-fees/

— Hawking’s death and the deaf

Stephen Hawking is one of the world’s most famous

scientists. He is disabled and passed away this week.

Some people are angry that the newspapers said that

Hawking is a “wow” person that succeeded despite

his disability. DeafDigest is always angry at

many daily newspaper stories that successful

deaf are “wow” – that they “overcame” their

deafness. Do keep in mind that deaf people can

do anything except to hear. Wow? No way!

— Deaf Bollywood vs Deaf Hollywood

Bollywood is the same as Hollywood, except that it is

in India. Anyway, Hollywood is becomeing more and more

sensitive to the issue of these fake-deaf actors,

and they know if they cast a hearing actor in a deaf

role they will get plenty of criticism. Bollywood?

They probably just don’t care and will praise a

“perfect” hearing actor for playing a “perfect”

deaf role! The most recent example is hearing actor

Nara Rohith who was praised by the media in India

for playing a great deaf role. Keep in mind

India still calls the deaf as deaf-mutes.

