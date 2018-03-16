2018/03/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 16, 2018

— woman with TV weather news is deaf

Sarah Spivey is deaf (but functions as a hearing person).

She talks about the weather with the KSAT-TV in

San Antonio, TX. In an interview, she said:

had trouble hearing since childhood

While she functioned as a hearing person, she recently

purchased a new hearing aid. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-handling-tv-weather-news/

— Nyle is angry

Nyle is angry, for a good reason. Someone in

social media made a comment that doubted

Nyle’s deafness, thinking he was a hearing

person that was faking his deafness! Nyle

responded with a sarcastic comment:

so happy i don’t look deaf

— boxer not allowed because of deafness

It is shocking that in some nations, deaf boxers are

not allowed to box because of their deafness. It is

happening in Burma (Myanmar). Nyaung Khar Shay, a

21-year old deaf man, wanted to become a professional

boxer. The national boxing federation told him no

because of his deafness! They said he must hear

referee’s commands and must hear the bell.

These boxing officials are ignorant.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— tale of two deaf female astronomers

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

03/11/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/