2018/03/16

— woman with TV weather news is deaf
Sarah Spivey is deaf (but functions as a hearing person).
She talks about the weather with the KSAT-TV in
San Antonio, TX. In an interview, she said:
had trouble hearing since childhood
While she functioned as a hearing person, she recently
purchased a new hearing aid. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-handling-tv-weather-news/
— Nyle is angry
Nyle is angry, for a good reason. Someone in
social media made a comment that doubted
Nyle’s deafness, thinking he was a hearing
person that was faking his deafness! Nyle
responded with a sarcastic comment:
so happy i don’t look deaf
— boxer not allowed because of deafness
It is shocking that in some nations, deaf boxers are
not allowed to box because of their deafness. It is
happening in Burma (Myanmar). Nyaung Khar Shay, a
21-year old deaf man, wanted to become a professional
boxer. The national boxing federation told him no
because of his deafness! They said he must hear
referee’s commands and must hear the bell.
These boxing officials are ignorant.
