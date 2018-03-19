2018/03/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 19, 2018

— lawsuit against “self-captioning”

More people are into “self-captioning” and this may not

be good news. The Fan-Made captioning web site lost

its appeal of copyright infringement lawsuit. This

means deaf people are not supposed to watch “illegal”

captions! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/watching-illegal-captions/

— hearing employer wants to help deaf but does not involve them

A big bank is being sued because its web site is not

fully accessible to the deaf – even though the bank

wanted so badly to help the deaf! In a way this is

not so surprising – the bank did not ask the deaf

for advice and tips even though the bank wanted to

help the deaf!

— all talk and no action

A deaf actress said:

Hollywood says they want to include the deaf but

do not focus on their acting talents and skills

