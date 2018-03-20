2018/03/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 20, 2018

— Human Rights Watch shows interest in interpreters’ pain issues

All sign language interpreters dread one thing – the Carpal

Tunnel syndrome. And for the first time, Human Rights Watch,

an international organization, wants to learn how interpreters

deal with pain and if they are being properly treated for it.

— interpreter shows no head

An interpreter was signing on TV; but the head of the interpreter

was not shown; just the signing hands. The “headless” interpreter

was shown on British TV. The signing event was to celebrate

the Sign Language Week. Many deaf people in Great Britain

weren’t too happy about it.

— The Hollywood Disability Toolkit involves the deaf

The Hollywood Disability Toolkit is a new organization;

the goal is obvious – to include deaf and disabled

actors in more roles; in other words no more fake-deaf

and fake-disabled actors. One of the leaders in that

movement is Nyle DiMarco.

