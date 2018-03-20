2018/03/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 20, 2018
— Human Rights Watch shows interest in interpreters’ pain issues
All sign language interpreters dread one thing – the Carpal
Tunnel syndrome. And for the first time, Human Rights Watch,
an international organization, wants to learn how interpreters
deal with pain and if they are being properly treated for it.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/the-interpreter-and-the-carpal-tunnel-syndrome/
— interpreter shows no head
An interpreter was signing on TV; but the head of the interpreter
was not shown; just the signing hands. The “headless” interpreter
was shown on British TV. The signing event was to celebrate
the Sign Language Week. Many deaf people in Great Britain
weren’t too happy about it.
— The Hollywood Disability Toolkit involves the deaf
The Hollywood Disability Toolkit is a new organization;
the goal is obvious – to include deaf and disabled
actors in more roles; in other words no more fake-deaf
and fake-disabled actors. One of the leaders in that
movement is Nyle DiMarco.
