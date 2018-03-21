2018/03/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 21, 2018
— deaf helped astronauts yet none of them are deaf
The NASA has given big credit to a pioneering group of
11 young deaf men who went through a series of
anti-gravity tests in the early sixties. The NASA
wanted to know why the deaf, those with spinal meningitis,
were able to “survive” during these tests whereas
able-bodied men couldn’t without modifications.
How many deaf astronauts did we have over the years? None.
We have texts, videos and captions – these deaf-modfications
that could help deaf astronauts. Just food for thought.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.net/space-sign-language-necessary/
— deaf juror’s experience
A deaf person who served on jury said the big issues
are vocabulary and understanding a subject new to
them. The juror served in a trial involving financial
fraud and had to try to understand these monetary
dealings first. He said it is the same problem hearing
jurors deal with.
— hiring only the deaf
Peter Cipollone, not deaf, was a career educator in
Deaf Education. Now retired, he became a restoration
specialist working with a landmark building that
was in bad condition, and in need of repairs. The
repair job took almost two years. For this project
he hired 12 carpenters and home improvement people.
All of them were deaf!
