2018/03/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 21, 2018

— deaf helped astronauts yet none of them are deaf

The NASA has given big credit to a pioneering group of

11 young deaf men who went through a series of

anti-gravity tests in the early sixties. The NASA

wanted to know why the deaf, those with spinal meningitis,

were able to “survive” during these tests whereas

able-bodied men couldn’t without modifications.

How many deaf astronauts did we have over the years? None.

We have texts, videos and captions – these deaf-modfications

that could help deaf astronauts. Just food for thought.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/space-sign-language-necessary/

— deaf juror’s experience

A deaf person who served on jury said the big issues

are vocabulary and understanding a subject new to

them. The juror served in a trial involving financial

fraud and had to try to understand these monetary

dealings first. He said it is the same problem hearing

jurors deal with.

— hiring only the deaf

Peter Cipollone, not deaf, was a career educator in

Deaf Education. Now retired, he became a restoration

specialist working with a landmark building that

was in bad condition, and in need of repairs. The

repair job took almost two years. For this project

he hired 12 carpenters and home improvement people.

All of them were deaf!

