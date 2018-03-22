2018/03/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 22, 2018
— low use of Text to 911 in one state
Hawaii has had this Text to 911 network for two years.
It is not being heavily used – just an average of one
such text per day according to the Hawaii Police Department
dispatch office. Why? Maybe because it is much slower
than voice? Maybe the deaf community is not aware of
this such system! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/911-text-popular-or-unpopular/
— yes, there were emergency weather messages but but but
The four local news stations covering the greater Washington,
DC area showed emergency weather messages yet with a
big but! On three of these news stations, the captions
completely blocked the messages. Captions had to be turned
off in order to watch these messages. The only local
TV station that moved captions to the middle of the screen,
allowing us to watch the messages was the NBC local
affiliate! DeafDigest is not very happy about it.
— deaf reporter mystery in a novel
Author Will Dean is continuing with the popular
Tuva Moodyson stories. There is a mystery with that
fictional character. It says she is a deaf reporter
but in one book, she “received” an important
telephone call concerning disappearance of her
best friend. If Tuva is deaf, how was she able
to get a phone call if there was no mention of
a TDD or a flashing signaler or even an
amplifier compatible with a hearing aid. It doesn’t
even say if she wears a hearing aid or a CI at all!
