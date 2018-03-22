2018/03/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 22, 2018

— low use of Text to 911 in one state

Hawaii has had this Text to 911 network for two years.

It is not being heavily used – just an average of one

such text per day according to the Hawaii Police Department

dispatch office. Why? Maybe because it is much slower

than voice? Maybe the deaf community is not aware of

this such system! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/911-text-popular-or-unpopular/

— yes, there were emergency weather messages but but but

The four local news stations covering the greater Washington,

DC area showed emergency weather messages yet with a

big but! On three of these news stations, the captions

completely blocked the messages. Captions had to be turned

off in order to watch these messages. The only local

TV station that moved captions to the middle of the screen,

allowing us to watch the messages was the NBC local

affiliate! DeafDigest is not very happy about it.

— deaf reporter mystery in a novel

Author Will Dean is continuing with the popular

Tuva Moodyson stories. There is a mystery with that

fictional character. It says she is a deaf reporter

but in one book, she “received” an important

telephone call concerning disappearance of her

best friend. If Tuva is deaf, how was she able

to get a phone call if there was no mention of

a TDD or a flashing signaler or even an

amplifier compatible with a hearing aid. It doesn’t

even say if she wears a hearing aid or a CI at all!

