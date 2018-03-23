2018/03/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 23, 2018

— Ministry of Health thinks deaf cannot become doctors

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said

that the deaf might possibly cannot become doctors.

They felt that a hearing doctor understands a hearing

patient better than a deaf doctor. Also, they felt

deaf doctors cannot write right presciptions! This

is the reason why some deaf, interested in medical

careers, are being blocked from enrolling at

medical schools in India. In USA, we have the Association

of Medical Professionals with Hearing Losses, and there

is a convention taking place next year in Baltimore.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/something-for-deaf-doctors/

— art at public bus stops in a major city

The Central Ohio Transit Authority bus stops in Columbus, Ohio

now show pieces of art that reflect the city’s culture.

Some of the art work was done by Rose Larson. She is deaf.

— fireman helps the deaf in an unusual way

A deaf man walked to the Sandhills, Florida fire house

needing assistance. It was not a fire emergency or a

medical emergency. His car broke down and needed to be

towed. It was quite a lengthy voice telephone call hassle

because his insurance company had to give permission

first before the car could be towed. Many firemen would

not deal with non-fire or non-emergency issues but

one fireman did. And keep in mind if there was a fire

call, then the fireman would have to abandon the telephone

call. Fortunately it didn’t.

