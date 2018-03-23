2018/03/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 23, 2018
— Ministry of Health thinks deaf cannot become doctors
India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said
that the deaf might possibly cannot become doctors.
They felt that a hearing doctor understands a hearing
patient better than a deaf doctor. Also, they felt
deaf doctors cannot write right presciptions! This
is the reason why some deaf, interested in medical
careers, are being blocked from enrolling at
medical schools in India. In USA, we have the Association
of Medical Professionals with Hearing Losses, and there
is a convention taking place next year in Baltimore.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/something-for-deaf-doctors/
— art at public bus stops in a major city
The Central Ohio Transit Authority bus stops in Columbus, Ohio
now show pieces of art that reflect the city’s culture.
Some of the art work was done by Rose Larson. She is deaf.
— fireman helps the deaf in an unusual way
A deaf man walked to the Sandhills, Florida fire house
needing assistance. It was not a fire emergency or a
medical emergency. His car broke down and needed to be
towed. It was quite a lengthy voice telephone call hassle
because his insurance company had to give permission
first before the car could be towed. Many firemen would
not deal with non-fire or non-emergency issues but
one fireman did. And keep in mind if there was a fire
call, then the fireman would have to abandon the telephone
call. Fortunately it didn’t.
