2018/03/26

— arrested for probably being ashamed of a deaf daughter
Jerimahah Cory Martin, not deaf, was arrested on charges
of child deprivation and neglect in South Carolina. What
did he do? He would not allow his 8-year old deaf daughter
to wear her hearing aid! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/ashamed-of-child-being-deaf/
— no way the director said he would cast a fake-deaf actress
John Krasinski, who was producing a movie – A Quiet
Place, said in an interview that it was no way he would
cast a fake-deaf actress. How many producers would
say the same thing? Sad to say, not too many!
— suddenly remembering sign language
A deaf man became violent after getting drunk,
threatening a crowd of hearing people with a
weapon. A police officer came over, realized
the drunk man was deaf. She learned sign language
years ago but had not used it since then. Quickly
remembering the signs she learned, she came
to the deaf man, signing to him, asking him
to just calm down, leave the scene and just
go home. He did, and no one got hurt.
How many police officers would quickly
remember the signs that were not used for
a long time?
