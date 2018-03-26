2018/03/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 26, 2018

— arrested for probably being ashamed of a deaf daughter

Jerimahah Cory Martin, not deaf, was arrested on charges

of child deprivation and neglect in South Carolina. What

did he do? He would not allow his 8-year old deaf daughter

to wear her hearing aid! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/ashamed-of-child-being-deaf/

— no way the director said he would cast a fake-deaf actress

John Krasinski, who was producing a movie – A Quiet

Place, said in an interview that it was no way he would

cast a fake-deaf actress. How many producers would

say the same thing? Sad to say, not too many!

— suddenly remembering sign language

A deaf man became violent after getting drunk,

threatening a crowd of hearing people with a

weapon. A police officer came over, realized

the drunk man was deaf. She learned sign language

years ago but had not used it since then. Quickly

remembering the signs she learned, she came

to the deaf man, signing to him, asking him

to just calm down, leave the scene and just

go home. He did, and no one got hurt.

How many police officers would quickly

remember the signs that were not used for

a long time?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— big mistake to bully a deaf child

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

03/25/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/