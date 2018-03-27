2018/03/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 27, 2018
— Deaf as the Super Deaf Hero
Deaf people are in the media (TV, movies, newspapers,
web postings, etc). Great? No, according to an angry
activist that said stories about the deaf and of
deafness are inaccurate! He claims that deaf people
are made to look like “Super Deaf Hero” while in
real life they lead regular and productive lives!
In other words, being deaf is no big deal; they
function the same as the hearing. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/super-deaf-hero/
— app to purchase rapid transit and bus tickets
A big city deaf passenger said:
using the app to buy bus tickets has made it
much easier for me
Yes, it means no communication hassles with the
ticket-buying windows at bus terminals.
Yet, if there is a glitch with the app, and
if the bus driver would not allow the deaf person
to get on – then the hassle continues!
— surprising fact about sign language at Martha’s Vineyard
Deaf historians pretty much know about sign language (not
ASL) that were used by deaf and hearing residents of
Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. This use of
sign language faded away when fewer deaf people
lived in the colony (during the 1950’s). What
is surprising is the discovery – that hearing people
used sign language at home – even though they had no
deaf relatives at all!
