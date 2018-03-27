2018/03/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 27, 2018

— Deaf as the Super Deaf Hero

Deaf people are in the media (TV, movies, newspapers,

web postings, etc). Great? No, according to an angry

activist that said stories about the deaf and of

deafness are inaccurate! He claims that deaf people

are made to look like “Super Deaf Hero” while in

real life they lead regular and productive lives!

In other words, being deaf is no big deal; they

function the same as the hearing. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/super-deaf-hero/

— app to purchase rapid transit and bus tickets

A big city deaf passenger said:

using the app to buy bus tickets has made it

much easier for me

Yes, it means no communication hassles with the

ticket-buying windows at bus terminals.

Yet, if there is a glitch with the app, and

if the bus driver would not allow the deaf person

to get on – then the hassle continues!

— surprising fact about sign language at Martha’s Vineyard

Deaf historians pretty much know about sign language (not

ASL) that were used by deaf and hearing residents of

Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. This use of

sign language faded away when fewer deaf people

lived in the colony (during the 1950’s). What

is surprising is the discovery – that hearing people

used sign language at home – even though they had no

deaf relatives at all!

