2018/03/28

— small town hires deaf woman as police officer

Erica Trevino, who is deaf, was hired as police

officer in Dalhart, a small Texas town of some

8,000 people. She told an interviewer that she

is ASL-fluent. How qualified is she? She graduated

third in her class at the Police Academy.

— deaf walkers and joggers at disadvantage

Do deaf people have to hear to walk on the

sidewalk or to do street jogging? No,

but a deaf walker complained that there is

no way to tell others of their deafness.

Very often there are cyclists that whiz

by them, missing them by inches. The

cyclists probably yelled at them to look

out. Should deaf people wear colored vssts

with the words “I am deaf” on the back?

No, because it may be an invitation to

robbery or mugging.

— deaf person as sound engineer

A sound engineer works in studieos to

make good music, speech and sounds.

A job for a deaf person? Yes, according

to a movie titled “Rangasthalam”

produced in India. Unfortunately for

the deaf in the movie audience, this

role is being played by a fake-deaf

actor.

