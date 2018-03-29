2018/03/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 29, 2018

— using mime to teach the public on road safety

A group of 10 deaf men used mime to teach the public

on road safety (wearing helmets, stopping at

red light signals, no texting while driving,

no drunk driving, obeying road rules, etc).

It took place in five locations in Coimbatore,

a major metropolitian city in India of over

2 million people. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/road-safety-taught-in-mime/

— crisis among Big 8 deaf agencies in California

California is unique in that Big 8 agencies serve

the deaf in the metro and rural areas in

the state. The state, for the most part,

fund the agencies’ operations. The state

is proposing a budget cut, and if this

happens, it may cause a number of services

to be either reduced or abolished. A

meeting with members of the state assembly

is taking place on April 11th.

— representing the deaf at a White House event

The White House Egg Roll is taking place on

Monday. One of the eggs ia a Deaf Egg,

designed by Benny Shirley, a student at

the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

